Image credit: Google

Playback singer KK passed away at the age of 53!

Famous playback singer of the Bollywood industry Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK passed away at the age of 53. The singer died due to a heart attack and last night he mesmerized the audiences with his concert in Kolkata. Post the concert, he felt sick and fell down the stairs. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead by the doctors. KK is survived by his wife and two children. Here is a look at his love story and pictures with his wife and kids.