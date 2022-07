Bollywood couples who roasted each other on Koffee With Karan

Koffee With Karan season 7 will start premiering on Disney+Hotstar from July 7. Viewers have been excitedly waiting for their celebs to get candid on the show and spill some sassy yet funny revelations about them. Before, Karan Johar's popular chat show goes on air; let's have a look at the couples who have roasted each other on the show. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, to Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, a look at couples who roasted each other on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan.