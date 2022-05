These celebs will be gracing the Koffee cough

Popular chat reality show Koffee with Karan is ready to make a grand comeback on the OTT platform. Filmmaker Karan Johar has made an official announcement that his chat show will return with the new season. In the Instagram post, Karan wrote, “Koffee with Karan will not be returning…on TV! Because every great story needs a good twist, I’m delighted to announce that Season 7 of Koffee With Karan will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar!” The shooting of the new season has already started and these popular B-town couples will set the stage on fire with their sizzling hot chemistry.