Image credit: Google

Take a look

Bigg boss 13 winners Siddharth Shukla breathed his last on September 2. Reportedly, the actor died of cardiac arrest at the age of 40 and left everyone heartbroken. The late actor rose to fame with the Balika Vadhu show and gained a lot of popularity after winning Bigg Boss 13. Within no time, he became quite popular among the masses and ruled millions of hearts. Here's a list of actresses Sidharth dated before he finally gave his heart to Shehnaaz Gill.