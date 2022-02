Image credit: Instagram

Luv Ranjan-Alisha Vaid wedding

Luv Ranjan and Alisha Vaid got married yesterday February 20 in Agra. Many celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani and Varun Sharma were present at the shaadi. Some pics from their wedding are going viral and here’s a look at them.