Mrunal Thakur

The Kumkum Bhagya fame Mrunal Thakur has become a Bollywood star now. She sizzled on the big screen alongside Hrithik Roshan in Super 30. She also bagged some big Bollywood films like Love Sonia, Batla House, Ghost Stories, Toofaan, Dhamaka. She will also be seen in Jersey alongside Shahid Kapoor.