Image credit: Google.com

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia was recently trolled for her weight gain after her second pregnancy. It is such a sad state that the video of a doting mother playing with her little one gets flak for the body type of the mother. Neha is not aversed to being trolled online. But the lack of decency or humanity online is appalling for anyone. Neha knows how to give it back to trolls like a boss lady and she does it quite often.