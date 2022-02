Their fashion choices will make you scream Oh NO!

Malaika Arora, Nora Fatehi, Tejasswi Prakash, Palak Tiwari, Vidya Balan, Nia Sharma, Urfi Javed, Alia Bhatt, Tina Datta, and Mouni Roy failed to impress the viewers with their fashion choices and disappointed us big time. Well, it is the time of the month when we turn into fashion police and file our fashion report card. Here is a list of celebs who broke our hearts with their disastrous looks. Here is a lowdown…