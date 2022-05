Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the industry. Nora is known for her superstylish appearances. She is currently seen in Dance Deewane Juniors. She had wore a stunningn bodycon blue gown for one of the episodes. She wasn't able to walk properly in the outfit and hence had to take help from her assistants. Netizens called her out for the same.