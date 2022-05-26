Worst dressed celebs at Karan Johar's birthday bash

Filmmaker Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday yesterday and threw a grand party at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai for his friends and family. His birthday party became the talk of the town and the pictures are going viral on social media. Several Bollywood celebs attended the party with utmost grace and elegance. Well, Karan's birthday party was a starry affair as celebs arrived in style. But, few celebs failed to impress us with their fashion choices, and here is a list of the worst dressed celebs at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash.