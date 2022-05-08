Sanjay Dutt

Actor Sanjay Dutt shared an emotional message paying tribute to his mother Nargis. He shared a picture of his parents Sunil Dutt and Nargis along with a heartwarming note.“Ma, you taught me all about hard work, patience, humility, kindness, forgiveness, understanding... and how to have fun along the way. Thank you will never be enough but, I'm thankful for having had you as my mother #HappyMothersDay to mine and all the Mothers out there,” he captioned.