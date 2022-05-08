Mother's Day 2022: Vicky Kaushal wishes mother-in-law, Janhvi Kapoor pens note for Sridevi and more – Bollywood stars wish their pyaari maas
Mother's Day 2022: Vicky Kaushal wishes mother-in-law, Janhvi Kapoor pens note for Sridevi and more – Bollywood stars wish their pyaari maas
Mother's Day is celebrated on May 8 and this day is quite special for every mother and child. From Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and more Bollywood celebs have shared pictures of their mothers as they wished them on Mothers Day 2022.