Mouni Roy shares UNSEEN pictures from her grand wedding with Suraj Nambiar; says 'I found him at last' – view pics Naagin actress Mouni Roy got married to her fiance Suraj Nambiar in Goa today (January 27). The actress shared a series of unseen pictures from her grand wedding with her husband Suraj Nambiar and captioned the post as, "Found him at last .. Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends , We re married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings Love, Suraj & Mouni.