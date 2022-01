They are the new trend setters

Well, fashion seems to be changing every day in Bollywood. B-town actresses are the trendsetters and their style later gets copied by their fans. These actresses certainly know what makes them look sexier and hotter. These divas manage to add oodles of oomph to their looks. Here is a list of the actress who have rocked the side-boob trend by pulling fantastic side-boob-baring dresses.