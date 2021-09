Take a look

The King of the comedy world Kapil Sharma has always managed to win the hearts of viewers with his charming personality and one-liners. The actor-comedian made his first television appearance in 2007 with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge show. Kapil won the show and received a lot of fame post winning. He even launched his own show Comedy Nights with Kapil in 2013 and worked in films including Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Firangi, and Son Of Manjeet Singh. Here is a list of films rejected by Kapil Sharma.