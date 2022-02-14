Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are cuties!

Tejasswi spoke her heart out about her boyfriend Karan and praised him. She said that 'Karan keeps everything aside for me. He takes care of me like a baby. I love how he comes to pick me up from the set, drops me home on time, makes sure that I get everything I love. I am lucky to have him as my boyfriend'.