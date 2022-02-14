Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra to celebrate Valentine's Day together; couple confesses their feelings for each other
Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra will be celebrating Valentine's Day together. The two are quite excited and happy to be with each other and might go out for a dinner. Recently, #TejRan confessed their feelings for each other. Read to know more...