Naagin 6: Ekta Kapoor on choosing epidemic and being trolled; says 'mujhe gaaliyaan padne waali'

Ekta Kapoor is gearing up to launch the Naagin season 6 launch. IIn an interview with ETimes, Ekta spoke about being trilled for choosing epidemic as the storyline of Naagin 6 and said that after doing the six seasons there is comparatively less amount of pressure on her. She even said that she is not under any pressure because the last two seasons did not do well on the TRP charts, but the weekend numbers were much better than other shows. She said that she does not have to follow any precedence as the last two seasons were a big hit that she wants Naagin 6 to be a bigger hit. Ekta even said that she knew that 'ke mujhe gaaliyaan padne waali hai because agar yehi kaam koi really celebrated maker karta, things would have been different.' She said that there will be criticism and she is fine with it as she did not specified corona, but wanted to show what people went through in the last 2 years.