Image credit: Instagram

Rashami Desai was spotted performing an aerial stunt

In the picture, Mahekk Chahal can be seen hanging in the air along with the other actress. The face of the other actress is not clear, but there are speculations that Rashami might make a dhamakedaar entry into the show. In this picture, Rashami was seen performing an aerial stunt on the sets of the show along with Mahekk. The pictures of Rashami from the sets are going viral and fans are going gaga over it.