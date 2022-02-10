Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash on comparisons; Ekta Kapoor on expecting trolls; Maheck Chahal on her role and more - Top 10 exciting updates about the show
Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash on comparisons; Ekta Kapoor on expecting trolls; Maheck Chahal on her role and more - Top 10 exciting updates about the show
Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6 is all set to premiere on 12 February and it will feature Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Mahekk Chahal, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia in main roles. Before the show goes on-air, here is a list of exciting updates about the supernatural show Naagin 6. Take a look -