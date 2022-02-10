Ekta Kapoor on why she chose Tejasswi Prakash for Naagin 6

Ekta said, Also, there's clippings of Bigg Boss all over the Instagram and you end up watching it. I feel she is a very attractive young girl. There's something about her eyes and I just had to cast her. Honestly, I've never met her except this show and now when I gave her a narration now. I knew she would win when she got my evil eye, it went from Raqesh to Karan to her. I knew she would win. I felt there was some kind of luck that went to her. More than that I've done nothing. I don't think I've the power to tell a channel that I want this girl as my next Naagin. I found her pretty, she clearly had a lot of love from the audience and I connected to her when I saw her and that's all that made her win. Poor girl she has to constantly defend herself.