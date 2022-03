Anagha Bhosale

Anupamaa's Anagha Bhosale who recently announced that she is quitting the industry as she has to go on the spiritual journey revealed that there is politics, unhealthy competition, the race to look good, and reed-thin all the time. She penned a note saying, 'pressure to post on social media constantly. If you don’t do these things, you are left behind. These things didn’t gel with my thought process.'