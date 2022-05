Bollywood actresses who were pregnant before their marriage

Getting pregnant before getting married was a big issue earlier, but as times have changed people's perspective seems to be changing. Well, some Bollywood actresses faced the brunt while some were appreciated for their courage. From Neha Dhupia and Kalki Koechlin to Sridevi and Sarika, actresses broke the shackles of this social stereotype and are living happily on their own terms. Let's take a look at the Bollywood actresses to got pregnant before their wedding.