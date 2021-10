The Mastermind tribe

Bigg Boss 15 will begin in just 2 days and viewers are quite excited to watch the show. This years' Bigg Boss 15 is said to have a jungle-based theme. The contestants will go to the jungle first and then fight hard to secure their place in the main house. During the launch, Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty, and Nishant Bhat were introduced as the confirmed contestants of the show. Promos of Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and Afsana Khan were released on social media. Before you start watching Bigg Boss 15, here is a look at all 'The Masterminds' of the previous seasons of Salman Khan's show. Take a look -