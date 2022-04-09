Nishant Bhat birthday bash: Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rashami Desai, Urfi Javed, and others mark attendance [VIEW PICS] Nishant Bhatt turned a year older on April 8 and he recently threw a lavish party as he celebrated his 27th birthday with his friends and family. Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Rashami Desai, Rakhi Sawant, Urfi Javed, and others attended his birthday bash.