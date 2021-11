Pathan

Shah Rukh Khan has been away from films for quite a while now. He was last seen in Zero along with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma that released in 2018. But now, King Khan is back. He has Pathan next. Produced by YRF, the film also Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The release date of Pathan has not been finalised yet but fans are more than excited to see King Khan back in action again. He has been growing his hair too for the same.