Take a look -

Ponniyin Selvan is one of the upcoming films that has been directed by Mani Ratnam. The historical period drama film has kept everyone hooked to its BTS pictures. The film stars Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi in pivotal roles. Here is a list of popular South stars who missed being part of the film due to some reasons. Take a look -