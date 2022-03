Image credit: Instagram

When Poonam Panday took on Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra

Poonam Pandey is celebrating her birthday today. The Lock Upp contestant has been involved in several controversies. In this pic, we are talking about the time when she took on Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra. According to reports, Poonam had claimed that she was threatened to sign a contract with a firm Raj Kundra was associated with. She also said that her phone number was leaked in retaliation.