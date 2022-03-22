Prabhas' Radhe Shyam to Ajith's Valimai: South movies that failed to impress Hindi audiences and set box office on fire
After the huge success of South films like Baahubali, KGF, and Pushpa, many filmmakers tried to woo Hindi audiences. Apart from these 3 superhit South films, other South movies including Khiladi, Radhe Shyam, Valimai, Etharkkum Thunindhavan did not manage to create much impact on the viewers.