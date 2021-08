Image credit: Google.com

Shaheer Sheikh

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor Shaheer Sheikh made his name in the TV industry and believes that he would not trade his TV stardom for a small role in films. In an interview, the actor was quoted saying, 'I want to do good work, have been offered films as well but it’s better to do good television shows rather than a small role in a film.'