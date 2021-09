Image credit: Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan’s family group

Abhishek Bachchan and his sister Shweta Nanda appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan wherein they revealed about their Bachchan family group. Abhishek even revealed that if they send a message on WhatsApp they have to first call and inform Amitabh Bachchan only then he will read the message. Shweta’s son Agastya is the most active member of the family, while Aishwarya Rai takes a long time to respond. He even said that his mother Jaya Bachchan sends wisdom and good wishes text. All the members are expected to mention on the WhatsApp group when they board a flight or when they land. This is a rule of the family.