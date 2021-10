Image credit: Instagram

Tanushree Dutta

It was post the #MeToo charges against Nana Patekar, Tanushree Dutta had spoken about how she was forced to leave the film industry. She had said, 'I have been forced to stay away from Bollywood and acting for 12 years for no fault of mine. And people are asking Justice for Sushant?? Where is the justice for me? Please don't let this happen. Don't let these people get back to work while I still struggle to get my way back from my forced exile and wilderness.'