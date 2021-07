Lovely

But that’s nothing new, Disha’s pictures always get the right kind of attention, thanks to her fashion choices. Be it traditional outfits or western attire, Disha has carried every outfit with much ease. Disha is a stunner for real and oozes oomph in traditional outfits. Her Instagram pictures speak volumes about her strong fashion game. The Woh Apna Sa actress’ style inspires many and she often adds her unique touch to the outfit and makes it even more interesting.