Shilpa completely distanced herself from the case as she recorded her statement

Shilpa recently told the Mumbai Police that she was busy with her work and did not know what her husband Raj Kundra was up to. Shilpa's statement has been recorded in the charge sheet filed by the Mumbai Police on Wednesday against Kundra and Ryan Thorpe in the pornography case. She said, “Kundra started Viaan Industries Limited in 2015 and I was one of the directors till 2020 when I resigned due to personal reasons. I am not aware about the Hotshots or Bollyfame apps. I was too busy with my own work and hence, not aware about what Kundra was up to.”