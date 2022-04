Here's what made Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding truly special!

Bollywood's hottest couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt walked down the aisle today on April 14 in the presence of their close friends and family. Their wedding was an intimate affair and the two tied the knot after four years of courtship. Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukherjee, Shaleen Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, and others were papped at the wedding. Here is the list of little things that made Alia and Ranbir's wedding special.