Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt walked down the aisle on April 14, 2022, after dating for five years. The two are currently enjoying their marital bliss. In an interview, Ranbir recently opened up about his married life with his wife, Alia Bhatt, and said, There was no such major change. We still haven’t realized that we are married.