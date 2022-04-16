Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding bash: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar and others make a swag-filled entry [VIEW PICS]
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding bash: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar and others make a swag-filled entry [VIEW PICS]
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14 have hosted an intimate reception party at their Vastu home in Mumbai today, April 16. Shweta Nanda Bachchan, Akansha Ranjan, Aarti Shetty, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karan Johar, and others arrive at Vastu for the party.