Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Karisma - here's how whites and yellows ruled the mehendi, haldi ceremonies - View Pics
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Karisma - here's how whites and yellows ruled the mehendi, haldi ceremonies - View Pics
Bollywood's hottest couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to walk down the aisle today. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and others donned white and yellow shade outfit for the pre-wedding festivities. Take a look -