Ranbir Kapoor asked mother Neetu to share wedding details

It is reported that it was Ranbir who nudged his mother to share the details and wedding date with the media, post which she spoke to the media and confirmed. Ranbir may not be on social media but he is well aware of the frenzy and the paparazzi fare outside his home Vastu made him realise the kind of curiosity and love around their wedding. He told mother Neetu to share the details so that everybody finally knows.