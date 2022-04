Why Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding being kept closely guarded

Bollywood's hot favourite couple Ranbir and Alia are getting married today and fans are waiting to get a glimpse of them as husband and wife. While the couple may release a few pictures post their pheras, there will no pictures and videos from the shaadi that fans can see. The whole festivities are being kept closely guarded and family is not allowed to speak about it or post anything about the shaadi. We hear that all privacy is being maintained since Ranbir and Alia's wedding telecast rights have been sold to an OTT giant.