Manisha Koirala

Actress Manisha Koirala spoke about her alcohol addiction in her book titled, Healed: How Cancer Gave Me A New Life. She said, It seeped into my life and I did not realize that it would put my life upside down. We start alcohol by thinking it's helping, but that’s really not the solution. In life, be it relationships or alcohol, we need to be the master of the situation and not the victim. My friends and family drink, my father drinks sometimes, so there’s no taboo as such. But you need to know your limits so that you don’t flip and start going on a downhill journey.