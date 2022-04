Ranbir Kapoor revealed that his parents had trouble in their marriage

Ranbir spoke to Mumbai Mirror and had revealed that his parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor had trouble in their marriage. “Sometimes the fights would get really bad. I would be sitting on the steps, my head between my knees, till five or six in the morning, waiting for them to stop. My parents had a very troubled marriage for a long time, and I was caught in the middle because I was there. Mom tried to make sure it didn’t affect us. She did that by being open about it, which was good. But let’s just say I didn’t grow up with any rose-tinted illusions about love. I learned the hard way how complicated a relationship between a man and woman could be.