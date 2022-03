Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is one talent mine. She is one of the actresses who can carry an entire film all by herself. If reports are to be believed, the Gangster actress hiked her fees by 50% after the success of her film Queen. It was reported that Kangana charged about Rs 24 crore for Thalaivii. The actress currently has Tejas and Dhaakad in her kitty.