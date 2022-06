Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Ponniyin Selvan and more; WHOPPING budget of these upcoming films will leave you shocked From Shamshera, Pathaan to Tiger 3 and more upcoming Bollywood films that are made on a hefty budget that you can't miss. Can you guess which is the expensive film?