Deepika Padukone

Actress Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om. Later she did Bachna Ae Haseeno and met Ranbir Kapoor. The two painted the town red with their love and Deepika went ahead and got 'R' inked on the nape of her neck. In 2019, the two parted wats and Deepika went into depression. Post her breakup, Deepika worked hard to put her best foot forward in her career and gave blockbuster films like Cocktail, Love Aaj Kaal, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, and Ram Leela. She was even seen in a Holywood film xXx: Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel.