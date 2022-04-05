Image credit: Google.com

Rashmika Mandanna's dating history

The actress met the film producer and actor Rakshit Shetty on the sets of Kirik Party. The two started dating and also got engaged. But in 2018, the two parted ways and broke their engagement due to issues related to compatibility. If reports are to be believed then, Rashmika is said to be dating South superstar Vijay Deverkonda.