Ajay Devgn

Raveena Tandon and Ajay Devgn's bitter relationship made headlines often back in the days. While Raveena reportedly claimed that they were in a relationship, Ajay Devgn had vehemently denied it. It went on so far that Ajay had gone to say that Raveena need to see a shrimp. To Filmfare, he had quoted then, 'Letters? Ha! What letters? Tell that girl that she should go ahead and publish those letters, even I want to read the figment of her imagination! Our families have known each other for years, she used to come over to our place because she’s a friend of my sister Neelam. When she started behaving badly, we couldn’t throw her out. Could we? I was never close to her. Ask her, if I’ve ever called her up or talked to her on my own. She’s just trying to get publicity by linking her name with mine. Her so-called suicide attempt was also a publicity gimmick.' Since then, fans have never seen them together.