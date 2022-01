Here's how much the actors of KGF 2 have charged for their roles in the film

KGF: Chapter 2 is an upcoming drama action film which is one of the most awaited movies of this year. The film is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster film KGF: Chapter 1. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 14 April 2022. Well, according to the reports, KGF: Chapter 2 is the most expensive Kannada film which is made with a budget of Rs. 100 crore. A look at how much the actors of KGF: Chapter 2 have charged for their upcoming film.