Nargis Fakhri

On losing jobs in Bollywood for not doing certain things, Nargis had once said, What am I hungry for? I’m not hungry for fame, that I am gonna do things like pose naked or do certain things or sleep with a director. I’ve lost jobs because I didn’t do certain things and that was heartbreaking. I’m trying to live where I have high standards and boundaries and it sucks because I got kicked out more than once. That hurt but I kept telling myself ‘people with values will win your own way, maybe its not just that way’ and that’s what I held on to. Be true to myself and don’t let anyone convince me for anything else. There’s nothing more than my morals and values.”