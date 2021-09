This is shocking!

Sidharth Shukla breathed his last on Thursday, September 2, 2021. The actor was only 40 and lost his life to a massive cardiac arrest. His last journey from Cooper Hospital, Mumbai to the crematorium began today. His lady love Shehnaaz Gill who had been with him when he took his last breath, reached the crematorium ground for his last rites. She looked distraught and it is truly heartbreaking to see her in this state.