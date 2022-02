Alia Bhatt is a muse for all the photographers!

Alia Bhatt has a vibrant and fun style that will never go out of fashion. Well, sarees are never going out of style and they are classic. The actress has always managed to carry any outfits with much ease. Alia Bhatt has a gorgeous collection of sarees, be it bandhani saree, multi-colour handcrafted saree, plain red saree, Kanjeecvaram saree, she has sported all kinds of it with much elegance. Here are 5 times that Alia showed us how to look elegant in a minimal way.