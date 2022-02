Image credit: Googke

Richa Chadha

The tension between Russian and Ukraine escalated as Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine. Many celebs are reacting on the situation. Richa Chadha wrote on Twitter, “Every annexation/withdrawal of troops that push a country back into the Dark Ages/new data privacy rules, everything that’ll happen now will happen to ‘further democracy’ and in ‘national interest’. (If people don’t fight for freedom, we’ll be glorified serfs again badhai (sic).”