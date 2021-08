Image credit: Google.com

Anushka Sharma

Actress Anushka Sharma went shopping and selected party wear to gift to someone. The staff informed Anushka that the dress wasn’t available at the moment and she lost her calm at them. She even called the manager mean names which resulted in reducing the month’s salary of the staff who was dealing with her tantrum. Moreover, Anushka made a video of a man who was littering on the streets and publicly shamed him.